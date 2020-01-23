Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (IEX:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of IEX IBKR traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.24. 696,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,800. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $80.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.58.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Compass Point upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

