Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $257.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 159.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ICPT. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.65.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $99.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.31. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $56.76 and a 1-year high of $131.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.24). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 495.47% and a negative net margin of 143.09%. The business had revenue of $61.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Campagna sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $82,730.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at $712,365.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $52,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,543 shares in the company, valued at $58,692,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,752 shares of company stock worth $5,698,563. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2,916.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

