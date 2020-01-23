Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,655 ($21.77).

ICP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,580 ($20.78) to GBX 1,685 ($22.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,790 ($23.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock opened at GBX 1,693 ($22.27) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion and a PE ratio of 23.98. Intermediate Capital Group has a twelve month low of GBX 969.50 ($12.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,664 ($21.89). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,612.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,459.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Intermediate Capital Group’s payout ratio is 0.71%.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Virginia Holmes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,538 ($20.23), for a total value of £153,800 ($202,315.18).

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

