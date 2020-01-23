International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

IMXI has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.10. 425,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,480. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $465.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of -0.36. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $85.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.20 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 57.27%. Equities research analysts expect that International Money Express will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,521. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Lofgren bought 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $241,471.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the third quarter worth about $274,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in International Money Express by 6.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in International Money Express by 31.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 53,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

