International Paper (IP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

International Paper (NYSE:IP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. International Paper had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect International Paper to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $44.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. International Paper has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Stephens set a $50.00 target price on International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.27.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

