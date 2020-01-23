Interzone (ITZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $233.00

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Interzone coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Interzone has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Interzone has a market capitalization of $233.00 and $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Interzone alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,322.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.22 or 0.01915246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.61 or 0.03712392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00633970 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.60 or 0.00716893 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00097175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010938 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029430 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00563904 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Interzone Coin Profile

Interzone is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. The official website for Interzone is www.interzone.pw. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Interzone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Interzone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.