Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to post sales of $1.68 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. Intuit posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year sales of $7.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $7.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.23 billion to $8.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intuit.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.17.

Shares of INTU opened at $290.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Intuit has a 1-year low of $207.69 and a 1-year high of $295.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $5,574,897.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,606.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intuit (INTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.