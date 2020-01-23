Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) Shares Acquired by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,978 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 327.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,507. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.30. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $21.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

