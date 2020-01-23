Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,524 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 4.45% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $8,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIE. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $691,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $796,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 14,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.49. 30,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,960. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.30. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1466 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

