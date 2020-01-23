Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Stake Raised by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF comprises about 4.3% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned 1.33% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $23,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDP. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 595.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000.

PDP stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.55. The company had a trading volume of 50,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,307. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $51.06 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.0472 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

