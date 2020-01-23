Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DHC) Given $8.83 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DHC) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.14 (Hold) from the seven brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating, one has given a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $8.83 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund an industry rank of 172 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

DHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund stock opened at $8.26 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $14.31.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

