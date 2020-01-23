Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Sold by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,485 shares during the period. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Twele Capital Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 49,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 54.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.22. The stock had a trading volume of 171,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,254. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.06. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $19.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0622 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

