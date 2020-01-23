Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Acquired by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 371.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,235 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 77.1% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $16.50 target price on shares of Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

IVZ opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average is $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $22.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.