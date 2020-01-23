Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Lifted by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 39.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $223.87 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $160.32 and a 12 month high of $225.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4577 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

