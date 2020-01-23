Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Segment Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 3.2% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $18,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $3,226,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 46,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 39.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $224.59. 26,658,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,993,092. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $160.99 and a fifty-two week high of $225.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4577 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

