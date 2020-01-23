Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) Shares Purchased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,879 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF makes up 2.5% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.34% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 626,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 29,614 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 270,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 40,271 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 113.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 295,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 157,060 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF alerts:

PBP stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,271. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $22.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.9603 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.60%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.