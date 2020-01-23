Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Purchased by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF accounts for 8.6% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $13,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RPG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,307. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $133.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.45 and a 200 day moving average of $121.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

