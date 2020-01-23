Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) is Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s 6th Largest Position

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owned 2.44% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $17,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 37,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 56,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of CGW stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.44. 37,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,943. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.80. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.63.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.6069 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

