Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Bought by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,276 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for about 2.0% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,109,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,592,000 after purchasing an additional 439,553 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 728,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,529,000 after purchasing an additional 36,497 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 646,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,437,000 after purchasing an additional 116,188 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 343,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 21,924 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 337,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 129,250 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VRP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.95. 448,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,886. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.51. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $26.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0937 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.

