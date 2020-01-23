Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 23rd (ABT, ADP, AFX, ALLY, ASML, BA, BBVA, BC, BOKF, BX)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 23rd:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $90.00 to $99.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $97.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $174.00 to $180.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €140.00 ($162.79) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $35.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada to $320.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $324.00 price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $333.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) was given a €5.70 ($6.63) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $90.00 to $89.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $154.00 to $159.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $5.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc from $221.00 to $263.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $803.00 to $825.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $31.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $135.00 to $145.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $115.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from $130.00 to $150.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $115.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $99.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €50.00 ($58.14) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €52.00 ($60.47) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $75.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $271.00 to $294.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc from $25.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $306.00 to $316.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $48.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $210.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $150.00 to $145.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $76.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $321.00 to $406.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets to $155.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $147.00 to $161.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $142.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) was given a GBX 66 ($0.87) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $140.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $338.00 to $360.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €150.00 ($174.42) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $158.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $15.00 to $18.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $240.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $41.00 to $37.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $90.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $105.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $77.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $137.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $72.00 to $70.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $94.00 to $96.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 354 target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $35.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) was given a €4.40 ($5.12) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada to $59.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $66.00 to $61.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $124.00 to $135.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $130.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc to $164.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $70.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $20.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $204.00 to $222.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $78.00 to $73.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $78.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $54.00 to $55.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $111.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

