Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 23rd (ANTO, ASC, AVCT, AVG, BHP, CINE, CRW, DMGT, FERG, FGP)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 23rd:
Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.
ASOS (LON:ASC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.
Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap.
Avingtrans (LON:AVG) had its corporate rating reissued by analysts at FinnCap.
BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.
Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
Craneware (LON:CRW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 7,650 ($100.63) to GBX 8,400 ($110.50). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
FirstGroup (LON:FGP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
Forterra (LON:FORT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.
Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
NCC Group (LON:NCC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Paypoint (LON:PAY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.
Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap.
The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 725 ($9.54). They currently have a sell rating on the stock.
SIG (LON:SHI) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.
UNITE Group (LON:UTG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.
Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.