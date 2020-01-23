Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 23rd (ALXN, AOSL, BCAUY, BNTGY, BPOSY, CALB, CLRB, CLS, CNS, HCC)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, January 23rd:

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

CA BANCORP/SH (OTCMKTS:CALB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TURK TELEKOMUNI/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

