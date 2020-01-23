Invitation Homes’ (INVH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INVH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.05.

Shares of INVH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.09. The stock had a trading volume of 210,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,534. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 141.23, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.23.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $443.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitation Homes news, major shareholder Vii-Nq Side-By-Side Gp L. Brep sold 57,600,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $1,730,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 70,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $2,091,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,044,138.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,945,904 shares of company stock worth $1,771,511,150. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 203.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874 shares during the period. Green Street Investors LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 255,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 31,420 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 180,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 31,767 shares during the period.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

