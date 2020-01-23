IoTeX Trading Down 10.4% This Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, IoTeX has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $21.37 million and $3.72 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal, IDEX, Bilaxy and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00036959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.78 or 0.05470621 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026572 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00127955 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020181 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00034186 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a token. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,999 tokens. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io.

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, Bgogo, Kucoin, IDEX, Coineal and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

