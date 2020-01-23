Ipsos (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) Given News Impact Score of 0.80

Media headlines about Ipsos (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Ipsos earned a news impact score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of IPSOF remained flat at $$26.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 570 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.40.

About Ipsos

Ipsos SA, through its subsidiaries, provides survey-based research services for brands, companies, and institutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers services in the information production and analysis chain, including data collection, data processing and integration, data analysis, information delivery and presentation, and information activation.

