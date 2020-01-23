Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRDM. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

IRDM stock opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.09. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.05 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $578,717.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,403,744.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 112,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $2,862,141.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,616.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,316 shares of company stock worth $4,302,777. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,393,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,803,000 after purchasing an additional 111,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,184,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,890,000 after purchasing an additional 79,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,938,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,535 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $28,732,000. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,137,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,035,000 after purchasing an additional 185,925 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.