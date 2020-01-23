Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Has $5.78 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,151.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 5.0% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,618,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $3,408,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 78,446 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,160,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,887.46 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market cap of $938.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.79, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,828.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,816.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.75 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,177.07.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

