IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ IRCP opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $423.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average is $14.33.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a negative return on equity of 36.09% and a negative net margin of 212.62%. Analysts forecast that IRSA Propiedades Comerciales will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ:IRCP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

