iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) is Wolff Financial Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 9.9% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $14,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,884. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $98.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.06.

