iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is SPC Financial Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,987 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 5.5% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $30,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,536,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 337,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,018,000 after purchasing an additional 14,685 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.56. 6,435,567 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.33. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

