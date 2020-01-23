iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,557,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,279,000 after acquiring an additional 527,421 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 217,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 59,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.56. 6,435,567 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.33.

