iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,444 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.8% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 49,904,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,744,000 after buying an additional 188,361 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,424,000 after buying an additional 8,704,738 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,666,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,558,000 after buying an additional 1,109,239 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,807,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,573,000 after buying an additional 1,660,082 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,711,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,779,000 after buying an additional 2,519,610 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $65.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,435,567 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.33. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

