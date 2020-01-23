iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Ballentine Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.6% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $122,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,095,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $332.83 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $262.26 and a fifty-two week high of $334.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

