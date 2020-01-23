iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Cadinha & Co. LLC’s Largest Position

Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 113.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,818 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,095,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $333.23. 6,251,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,250,961. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $262.26 and a 12-month high of $334.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $323.66 and a 200 day moving average of $306.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

