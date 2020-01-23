iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lifted by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 20.2% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $143,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,883 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,114 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 114.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,096,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,478 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,824,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,914 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock opened at $331.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $323.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.46. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $262.26 and a 12-month high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.