iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lifted by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.9% of Round Table Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $332.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250,961. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.46. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $262.26 and a 1 year high of $334.44.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

