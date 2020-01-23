iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Twele Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $29,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,967,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,303,000 after purchasing an additional 546,322 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 785.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 348,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,358,000 after acquiring an additional 309,216 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,358,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,430,000 after acquiring an additional 224,824 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,783,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 774,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,632,000 after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.33. The company had a trading volume of 957,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,932. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.61. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $178.33 and a one year high of $210.26.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.