iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

IJH traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.33. 957,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,932. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.61. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $178.33 and a 1 year high of $210.26.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

