iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $30,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 26,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 24,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 428,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,928,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,743,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,411.2% during the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 400,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,566,000 after purchasing an additional 373,831 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IJR traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $84.75. 4,458,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,669. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.66 and its 200-day moving average is $79.60. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $72.82 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.