iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 5.80% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $12,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 100,001 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IMTM opened at $32.15 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $32.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.99.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.