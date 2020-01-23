iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,950 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $67.78 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.14.

