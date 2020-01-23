iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Stock Position Lifted by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded down $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $63.98. The stock had a trading volume of 130,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,714. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $53.12 and a twelve month high of $67.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.51.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

