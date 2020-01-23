iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 16,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 262,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,234,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.79. 18,720,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,726,074. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $61.26 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.44.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

