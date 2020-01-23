iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,644 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 7.0% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $37,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.79. 18,720,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,726,074. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $61.26 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

