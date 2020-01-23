iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 130,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Financial Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 94,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EEM opened at $45.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.49. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.72 and a 1-year high of $46.32.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

