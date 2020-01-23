iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Acquired by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 108.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,230 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,615,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648,690 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,731,000 after purchasing an additional 209,978 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 434,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 172,783 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,628,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,426,000 after purchasing an additional 129,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 317.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 138,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 104,967 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of EWJ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.67. The company had a trading volume of 121,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,948,479. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.21. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $60.75.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.