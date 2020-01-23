iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF makes up 3.8% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $87,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 353.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter worth about $279,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

BATS:IGV traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $251.96. 208,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.00.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

