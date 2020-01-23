iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Copperwynd Financial LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 5.3% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $9,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,486,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,251,000 after purchasing an additional 311,401 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,164,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,101,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,719,000 after purchasing an additional 560,098 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,274,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,469,000 after purchasing an additional 64,796 shares during the period. Finally, Rinet Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 920,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,575,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,867. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.10. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $145.69 and a one year high of $184.79.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.