iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Boosted by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 18.2% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.35% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $77,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 53.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 182.9% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,982,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 56.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 26,427 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,575,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,867. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.10. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.69 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

