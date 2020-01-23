iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Trimmed by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $184.92. 2,142,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,220. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $137.32 and a 1 year high of $185.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

